B. Riley Begins Tender Offer For 2M ADS Of DoubleDown Interactive
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 23, 2021 12:22pm   Comments
  • B. Riley Financial, Inc (NASDAQ: RILY), via a subsidiary, B. Riley Securities, Inc, began its previously announced cash tender offer to purchase up to 2 million ADS of digital social casino game company DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd (NASDAQ: DDI).
  • Each ADS represented 0.05 of a share of DDI and is priced at $18 per ADS.
  • B. Riley attributes its increment investment calling current market value for the ADS is not reflective of DDI's value.
  • Price Action: DDI shares traded higher by 0.90% at $17.31 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

