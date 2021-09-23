 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

KBR Bags Digital Advisory Services Contract From OCI Beaumont
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 23, 2021 6:59am   Comments
Share:
KBR Bags Digital Advisory Services Contract From OCI Beaumont
  • KBR, Inc. (NYSE: KBRhas secured a three-year contract to provide KBR INSITE monitoring and advisory services to OCI's integrated ammonia-methanol plant in Beaumont, Texas. The company did not disclose the financial details of the contract.
  • KBR INSITE is a cloud-based remote plant monitoring service within KBR's Digital Sustainability Suite.
  • "KBR INSITE aims to extend the operating life of the Beaumont plant while helping drive carbon reduction and energy efficiency in a sustainable way," commented Jay Ibrahim, KBR President, Sustainable Technology Solutions.
  • Price Action: KBR shares closed higher by 1.18% at $37.65 on Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KBR)

KBR Bags Contract From PKN ORLEN For Plastics Recycling Projects
KBR, Johnson Matthey Partner To License Production Technology
KBR To Acquire Frazer-Nash Consultancy For $400M
KBR Secures Ethylene Technology Contract From Hyundai Engineering And Técnicas Reunidas For Undisclosed Sum
Recap: KBR Q2 Earnings
KBR Bags Contract From Neo Lithium Corp For Lithium Concentration Process
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com