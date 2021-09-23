KBR Bags Digital Advisory Services Contract From OCI Beaumont
- KBR, Inc. (NYSE: KBR) has secured a three-year contract to provide KBR INSITE monitoring and advisory services to OCI's integrated ammonia-methanol plant in Beaumont, Texas. The company did not disclose the financial details of the contract.
- KBR INSITE is a cloud-based remote plant monitoring service within KBR's Digital Sustainability Suite.
- "KBR INSITE aims to extend the operating life of the Beaumont plant while helping drive carbon reduction and energy efficiency in a sustainable way," commented Jay Ibrahim, KBR President, Sustainable Technology Solutions.
- Price Action: KBR shares closed higher by 1.18% at $37.65 on Wednesday.
