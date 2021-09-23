Elbit Systems Bags $54M Enhanced Night Vision Goggle Order
- Elbit Systems Ltd's (NASDAQ: ESLT) U.S. subsidiary, Elbit Systems of America LLC, has secured a second production order valued at ~$54 million to supply Enhanced Night Vision Goggle – Binocular (ENVG-B) systems, provide spare parts, logistics support, and test equipment for the U.S. Army.
- The company plans to execute the order in Roanoke, Virginia, and supply through February 2023.
- The order is part of the Other Transaction Authority contract and can reach a maximum amount of ~$442 million.
- Price Action: ESLT shares closed higher by 0.85% at $146.11 on Wednesday.
