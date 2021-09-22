Safe Bulkers Sells Kamsarmax Vessel 'MV Pedhoulas Fighter' For $23.7M
- Safe Bulkers Inc (NYSE: SB) has agreed to sell MV Pedhoulas Fighter, a 2012 Chinese-built, Kamsarmax class, dry-bulk vessel, for a gross sale price of $23.7 million and forward delivery date within 4Q21.
- Including this sale, the company has sold seven vessels, acquired four second-hand vessels, and ordered eight Japanese newbuild vessels with deliveries from Q2 2022 until Q1 2024.
- "With the sale of MV Pedhoulas Fighter, we conclude the sale of three sister ships, Kamsarmax class, Chinese-built vessels, gradually renewing our fleet with modern more efficient Japanese built newbuilds or Japanese-built younger vessels," said company President Loukas Barmparis.
- Price Action: SB shares closed higher by 8.41% at $4.77 on Wednesday.
