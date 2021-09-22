 Skip to main content

Albertsons Companies To Launch Shoppable Video Experiences With Firework
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 22, 2021 4:14pm   Comments
  • Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE: ACIhas partnered with Firework to launch Shoppable video experiences and livestream.
  • Firework enables its customers to create, host, and curate short-form and livestream videos on any site on the open web.
  • The end-to-end implementation consists of three distinct phases. 
  • In the first phase, Albertsons will use Firework to deploy short video content and cooking experiences on the various banner websites.
  • The partnership will expand offerings and experiences in 2022.
  • Price Action: ACI shares closed Wednesday's trading session at $30.26.

