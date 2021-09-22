 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Spire Global Gains Myriota As New Customer For Satellite Platform
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 22, 2021 3:13pm   Comments
Share:
Spire Global Gains Myriota As New Customer For Satellite Platform
  • Spire Global Inc (NYSE: SPIRhas partnered with Myriota, an Adelaide-based provider of secure, low-cost, and long battery life satellite connectivity for the Internet of Things (IoT). 
  • Spire Global noted Myriota as its first large-scale, commercial, IoT-focused customer.
  • Myriota will use Spire's existing satellite platform and scale the Myriota Network as Spire deploys new satellites.
  • By leveraging Spire's constellation and global operations platform, Myriota expects to quickly and cost-effectively scale its IoT services to meet rising global demand.
  • The company's stock has gained over 66% over the week.
  • Price Action: SPIR shares are trading higher by 15.2 at $17.59 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPIR)

32 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Gain; AutoZone Earnings Beat Views
48 Biggest Movers From Friday
38 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
60 Biggest Movers From Friday
Baird Initiates Spire Global With Wait And See Approach, Neutral Rating
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com