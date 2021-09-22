Spire Global Gains Myriota As New Customer For Satellite Platform
- Spire Global Inc (NYSE: SPIR) has partnered with Myriota, an Adelaide-based provider of secure, low-cost, and long battery life satellite connectivity for the Internet of Things (IoT).
- Spire Global noted Myriota as its first large-scale, commercial, IoT-focused customer.
- Myriota will use Spire's existing satellite platform and scale the Myriota Network as Spire deploys new satellites.
- By leveraging Spire's constellation and global operations platform, Myriota expects to quickly and cost-effectively scale its IoT services to meet rising global demand.
- The company's stock has gained over 66% over the week.
- Price Action: SPIR shares are trading higher by 15.2 at $17.59 on the last check Wednesday.
