ASGN Segment ECS Pockets New Contract, Multiple Task Orders
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 22, 2021 2:15pm   Comments
  • ASGN Inc's (NYSE: ASGN) federal government segment ECS has secured the Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Legacy Data Consolidation Solution (LDCS) contract.
  • As the prime awardee, ECS will work with NIWC Atlantic and the Defense Health Agency (DHA) to digitally transform data from multiple legacy electronic healthcare record (EHR) systems into a consolidated solution supporting critical use cases. 
  • ECS has also received three task orders to support the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration National Marine Fisheries Service (NOAA Fisheries).
  • Under this contract, ECS will provide a range of program management, statistical and economic analyses, and communication solutions.
  • The financial terms for both contracts were not disclosed.
  • Price Action: ASGN shares are trading higher by 1.81% at $112.99 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

