 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Facebook Shares Are Trading Lower Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 22, 2021 12:55pm   Comments
Share:
Why Facebook Shares Are Trading Lower Today

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) is trading lower in possible reaction to a recent report by The Wall Street Journal alleging issues at the company, including mental health impacts of Instagram.

Facebook also announced Wednesday via blog post that it underreported ad performance on Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhones. The company estimated it underreported web conversions on Apple’s iOS by approximately 15% during the third quarter.

Facebook expects that the privacy changes Apple made to its iOS operating system will continue to have a negative impact.

"The cost of achieving your business outcome may have increased and it’s also gotten harder to measure your campaigns on our platform. In some cases, this is due to underreporting on our part," Facebook told advertisers in a blog post.

Facebook continued, "As we noted during our earnings call in July, we expected increased headwinds from platform changes, notably the recent iOS updates, to have a greater impact in the third quarter compared to the second quarter."

Market Rebellion co-founder Jon Najarian reported seeing massive put buying activity in Facebook today on CNBC. The stock fell another 1% after Najarian's segment. 

FB Price Action: Facebook has traded as high as $384.33 and as low as $244.13 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 4.20% at $342.45 at time of publication. 

Photo: Coffee Bean from Pixabay.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FB)

Facebook Admits Underreporting Ad Performance Citing Apple's Privacy Update
After Today's Fed Meeting, Investors Are Stuck With Contradictory Reports On Evergrande And The Debt Ceiling
Facebook Oversight Board Probes XCheck, Whitelisting
Facebook Overpaid FTC In Cambridge Analytica Settlement To Ensure Zuckerberg Personally Gets Off The Hook, Allege Shareholders
Facebook's Own Business May Be Doing Good But It Seeding 'Misinformation And Mistrust' Has 'Cost All Of Us,' Says Salesforce CEO
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Takes A Stab At NYT Over 'Surfboard' Coverage But Ignores The Elephant In The Room
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Jon Najarian why it's movingNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com