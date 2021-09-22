 Skip to main content

Enovix Produces Battery Cells From First Automated Factory In California
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 22, 2021 1:55pm   Comments
Enovix Produces Battery Cells From First Automated Factory In California
  • Enovix Corp (NASDAQ: ENVXrevealed manufacturing the first cell off its automated factory in Fremont, California.
  • "Manufacturing the first cell off of our automated line is proof that our machine set is ready for production," said Harrold Rust, Co-founder, President, and CEO of Enovix.
  • The company said it is on track to meet the goal of delivering a battery with up to 110% greater energy density and on target for commercial production in Q1 2022 and first product revenue in Q2 2022.
  • Enovix also announced that it has designed, fabricated, and released pre-production quantities of a new cell design for Augmented Reality (AR) glasses for a top-tier consumer electronics company.
  • Price Action: ENVX shares are trading higher by 7.35% at $17.09 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Movers Trading Ideas

