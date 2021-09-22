 Skip to main content

Atlas Air Worldwide Inks New ACMI Contract With FedEx
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 22, 2021 12:27pm   Comments
  • Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: AAWW) subsidiary Atlas Air, Inchas entered into a long-term agreement with FedEx Corp (NYSE: FDX) to provide two 747-400 freighter aircraft on a full-time aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis. 
  • This agreement is in addition to the company's existing multi-year peak season contract that provides FedEx with a minimum of five aircraft during the fourth quarter.
  • Both 747-400 freighters have entered service and are flying on behalf of FedEx to support the express and e-commerce network.
  • Earlier today, FedEx reported worse-than-expected Q1 earnings, which disappointed Wall Street analysts, resulting in Price Targets cuts
  • Price Action: AAWW shares traded higher by 2.31% at $74.27, while FDX traded lower by 7.9% at $232.16 on the last check on Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

