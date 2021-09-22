Atlas Air Worldwide Inks New ACMI Contract With FedEx
- Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: AAWW) subsidiary Atlas Air, Inc. has entered into a long-term agreement with FedEx Corp (NYSE: FDX) to provide two 747-400 freighter aircraft on a full-time aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis.
- This agreement is in addition to the company's existing multi-year peak season contract that provides FedEx with a minimum of five aircraft during the fourth quarter.
- Both 747-400 freighters have entered service and are flying on behalf of FedEx to support the express and e-commerce network.
- Earlier today, FedEx reported worse-than-expected Q1 earnings, which disappointed Wall Street analysts, resulting in Price Targets cuts.
- Price Action: AAWW shares traded higher by 2.31% at $74.27, while FDX traded lower by 7.9% at $232.16 on the last check on Wednesday.
