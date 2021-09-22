 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Limoneira Enters JV With Wileman Bros. & Elliott For Combined Citrus Offerings
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 22, 2021 10:51am   Comments
Share:
Limoneira Enters JV With Wileman Bros. & Elliott For Combined Citrus Offerings
  • Limoneira Company (NASDAQ: LMNR) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Wileman Bros. & Elliott Inc. to join hands to sell their combined citrus volumes under the One World of Citrus Alliance. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • Wileman Bros is a 95-year-old citrus business located in California's Central Valley.
  • Limoneira's oranges and specialty citrus, including grapefruit, and pummelos, will be packed and shipped by Wileman Bros. & Elliott Inc.
  • The sales representatives from both companies will be responsible for the entire combined citrus portfolio from all growing regions, including imports.
  • Price Action: LMNR shares are trading higher by 2.03% at $15.6 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LMNR)

Limoneira Q3 Result Manages To Top Consensus; Sales Decline 8.4%
Earnings Scheduled For September 8, 2021
Limoneira: Debt Insights
Limoneira Shares Dip On Lower Q3 Revenue
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com