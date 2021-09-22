Limoneira Enters JV With Wileman Bros. & Elliott For Combined Citrus Offerings
- Limoneira Company (NASDAQ: LMNR) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Wileman Bros. & Elliott Inc. to join hands to sell their combined citrus volumes under the One World of Citrus Alliance. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- Wileman Bros is a 95-year-old citrus business located in California's Central Valley.
- Limoneira's oranges and specialty citrus, including grapefruit, and pummelos, will be packed and shipped by Wileman Bros. & Elliott Inc.
- The sales representatives from both companies will be responsible for the entire combined citrus portfolio from all growing regions, including imports.
- Price Action: LMNR shares are trading higher by 2.03% at $15.6 on the last check Wednesday.
