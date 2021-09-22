 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Esports Entertainment Partners With The Coalition For EGL Open Series
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 22, 2021 10:20am   Comments
Share:
Esports Entertainment Partners With The Coalition For EGL Open Series
  • Esports Entertainment Group Inc (NASDAQ: GMBLand its EGL business have partnered with The Coalition, part of Xbox Game Studios and the developers behind Gears of War, for the EGL Open Series.
  • EGL Open Series is a nine-month tournament that will be run using the company's tournament platform to track player's performance, rankings, and leaderboard.
  • The tournament will harbor over $45,000 of total prize money. The finals are set to take place in June 2022.
  • Price Action: GMBL shares traded higher by 2.40% at $7.24 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GMBL)

Esports Entertainment Partners With Square On Retail Integration Software
Helix eSports To Launch Esports Entertainment Center In UCLA
Esports Entertainment Signs Partnership With Game Fund Partners
Esports Entertainment Enters Multi-Year Deal With Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Esports Entertainment Signs Exclusive Content Partnership with ESTV EsportsTV For Undisclosed Sum
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com