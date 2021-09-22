Esports Entertainment Partners With The Coalition For EGL Open Series
- Esports Entertainment Group Inc (NASDAQ: GMBL) and its EGL business have partnered with The Coalition, part of Xbox Game Studios and the developers behind Gears of War, for the EGL Open Series.
- EGL Open Series is a nine-month tournament that will be run using the company's tournament platform to track player's performance, rankings, and leaderboard.
- The tournament will harbor over $45,000 of total prize money. The finals are set to take place in June 2022.
- Price Action: GMBL shares traded higher by 2.40% at $7.24 on the last check Wednesday.
