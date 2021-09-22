 Skip to main content

Why Are Creatd Shares Trading Higher Today?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 22, 2021 10:16am   Comments
Why Are Creatd Shares Trading Higher Today?
  • Creatd Inc (NASDAQ: CRTDshowcased its NFT (non-fungible token) art, with an initial release featuring six works of NFT art from the OG Collection. 
  • The OG Collection library has over 150,000 photographs, illustrations, videos, and other media content.
  • Creatd also collaborated with NetObjex to develop a proprietary NFT marketplace. The platform will utilize blockchain technology to market, trade, and sell digital artwork, collectibles, and other media content. 
  • NetObjex is a Liberty City Ventures (LCV) backed digital asset technology company.
  • Price Action: CRTD shares traded higher by 6.14% at $3.03 in the market session on the last check Wednesday.

