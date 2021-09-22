Why Are Creatd Shares Trading Higher Today?
- Creatd Inc (NASDAQ: CRTD) showcased its NFT (non-fungible token) art, with an initial release featuring six works of NFT art from the OG Collection.
- The OG Collection library has over 150,000 photographs, illustrations, videos, and other media content.
- Creatd also collaborated with NetObjex to develop a proprietary NFT marketplace. The platform will utilize blockchain technology to market, trade, and sell digital artwork, collectibles, and other media content.
- NetObjex is a Liberty City Ventures (LCV) backed digital asset technology company.
- Price Action: CRTD shares traded higher by 6.14% at $3.03 in the market session on the last check Wednesday.
