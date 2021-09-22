 Skip to main content

IBM Scoops Cloud Deals With 6 African Banks, Seeks More Deals
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 22, 2021 10:41am   Comments
  • International Business Machines Corp (NYSE: IBMwon hybrid cloud deals with six African banks. IBM is working with Nedbank, Ecobank, Attijariwafa Bank, United Bank for Africa, Co-operative Bank of Kenya, and Mozambique’s Banco Mais.
  • Banco Mais has been able to reduce turnaround time for loans by 60% using cloud technologies.
  • Now the African banking clients can store their information, with some held in private cloud and other data stored in public clouds, Bloomberg reports.
  • The pandemic triggered a greater need for banks to transform with fewer retail outlets locations and more digital and mobile banking on the continent, IBM Cloud VP Hillery Hunter said.
  • The report adds that IBM is looking to partner with more banks and institutions on the continent as only about 25% of workloads have been modernized to cloud patterns.
  • African lenders have to contend with a budding mobile-banking industry enabling the simplest of phones to transfer cash. Mobile network operators, including MTN Group LtdVodacom Group Ltd (OTC: VDMCY), also offer digital banking services.
  • The dynamic has seen a surge in IBM’s hybrid cloud deal activity on the continent. 
  • Price Action: IBM shares traded higher by 1.26% at $134.65 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Tech

