Allison Transmission Signs Strategic Collaboration With Jing-Jin Electric
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 22, 2021 6:48am   Comments
  • Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE: ALSNhas signed a partnership agreement with Jing-Jin Electric (JJE), a Chinese vehicle motor and power system maker, to develop electrified powertrain solutions for global commercial vehicles.
  • The strategic collaboration partnership will allow both parties to benefit from a global manufacturing presence and service networks to support customers in local markets.
  • In addition, Allison has committed to providing debt financing supporting JJE North America's commercial vehicle electric drive product development, testing, and manufacturing acceleration efforts.
  • Price Action: ALSN shares closed lower by 0.11% at $35.25 on Tuesday.

