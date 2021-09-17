 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

AT&T's HBO Max Intensifies Streaming Rivalry With 50% Fee Cut
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 17, 2021 10:45am   Comments
Share:
AT&T's HBO Max Intensifies Streaming Rivalry With 50% Fee Cut
  • AT&T Inc's (NYSE: T) HBO Max streaming service has slashed its subscription fees by 50% in a limited period offer.
  • AT&T offers a subscription for up to six months through Sept. 26 at $7.49 per month for users who accessed HBO via Prime video channels and new and returning HBO Max subscribers.
  • HBO Max service usually comes at $14.99 per month.
  • AT&T aimed to win back millions of lost subscribers after dropping out of Amazon.com Inc's (NASDAQ: AMZN) Prime video channels, Reuters reports.
  • The Prime video membership costs $8.99 per month, plus taxes.
  • AT&T in July raised its global HBO Max subscriber forecast to 70 million - 73 million by 2021 end.
  • Price Action: T shares traded higher by 0.20% at $27.65 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (T)

Disney To Broadcast 103 NHL Games Across Multiple Platforms For 2021-22 Season
10 Things You Probably Didn't Know About Clint Eastwood
Remakes Planned For 'The Bodyguard,' Disney's 'Flight Of The Navigator'
Does Apple Face Big Threat To iPhone Sales From Wireless Carriers Ending Their 'Fight?'
Disney's 'Shang-Chi' Tops Weekend Box Office For Second Straight Week
11 Publicly-Traded Companies That Donated To Co-Sponsors Of Texas Abortion Bill
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com