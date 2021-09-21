 Skip to main content

Generac Unveils New Solar Microinverter Solutions
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 21, 2021 4:23pm   Comments
  • Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRCentered the Microinverter industry with new products. The company introduced solar microinverter solutions, Generac PWRmicros, which will be available to order and ship in early 2022.
  • The new products include Generac PWRmicro 2:1, a dual-module, 720W microinverter, and the Generac PWRmicro 1:1, a single-module microinverter.
  • The company launched PWRgenerator, a new type of DC generator designed to recharge PWRcell Battery rapidly.
  • Generac also launched PWRmanager, a load management system for PWRcell Energy Storage System.
  • Price Action: GNRC shares closed higher by 0.96% at $425.22 on Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews

