Caesars Entertainment Extends Partnership With Nobu Hospitality
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 21, 2021 4:07pm   Comments
  • Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: CZRhas extended its partnership with Nobu Hospitality with three new locations across the U.S.
  • The alliance includes two new Nobu Hotels and restaurants at Harrah's New Orleans and Caesars Atlantic City, a Nobu restaurant at Paris Las Vegas, and a refresh of the first Nobu Hotel at Caesars Palace Las Vegas.
  • In October, Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace plans to begin a multimillion-dollar refresh of its guest rooms and public areas, set to be complete by the end of 2021.
  • A new Nobu restaurant and lounge is set to open in Paris Las Vegas in early 2022.
  • Nobu Hotel Atlantic City is projected to open in the summer of 2022 within Caesars Atlantic City.
  • Nobu Hotel New Orleans and restaurant are set to open within the newly created Caesars New Orleans in 2024.
  • Price Action: CZR shares closed higher by 0.28% at $105.04 on Tuesday.

