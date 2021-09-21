Caesars Entertainment Extends Partnership With Nobu Hospitality
- Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: CZR) has extended its partnership with Nobu Hospitality with three new locations across the U.S.
- The alliance includes two new Nobu Hotels and restaurants at Harrah's New Orleans and Caesars Atlantic City, a Nobu restaurant at Paris Las Vegas, and a refresh of the first Nobu Hotel at Caesars Palace Las Vegas.
- In October, Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace plans to begin a multimillion-dollar refresh of its guest rooms and public areas, set to be complete by the end of 2021.
- A new Nobu restaurant and lounge is set to open in Paris Las Vegas in early 2022.
- Nobu Hotel Atlantic City is projected to open in the summer of 2022 within Caesars Atlantic City.
- Nobu Hotel New Orleans and restaurant are set to open within the newly created Caesars New Orleans in 2024.
- Price Action: CZR shares closed higher by 0.28% at $105.04 on Tuesday.
