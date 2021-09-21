 Skip to main content

RealReal Appoints Robert Julian As Finance Chief
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 21, 2021 2:52pm   Comments
  • RealReal Inc (NASDAQ: REALhas appointed Robert Julian as Chief Financial Officer effective October 1, 2021. He will succeed Matt Gustke, who will stay on for the transition.
  • Julian has previously served at public companies, Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SPWH), Callaway Golf Co (NYSE: ELY), and Lydall Inc (NYSE: LDL).
  • Julian holds an MBA from the University of Michigan and a bachelor's degree in finance from Michigan State University.
  • Price Action: REAL shares are trading lower by 1.41% at $13.35 on the last check Tuesday.

