RealReal Appoints Robert Julian As Finance Chief
- RealReal Inc (NASDAQ: REAL) has appointed Robert Julian as Chief Financial Officer effective October 1, 2021. He will succeed Matt Gustke, who will stay on for the transition.
- Julian has previously served at public companies, Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SPWH), Callaway Golf Co (NYSE: ELY), and Lydall Inc (NYSE: LDL).
- Julian holds an MBA from the University of Michigan and a bachelor's degree in finance from Michigan State University.
- Price Action: REAL shares are trading lower by 1.41% at $13.35 on the last check Tuesday.
