Blink Charging Bags Supplier Contract With Sourcewell
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 21, 2021 2:30pm   Comments
Blink Charging Bags Supplier Contract With Sourcewell
  • Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ: BLNKhas secured a purchasing contract, in the Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment category, from Sourcewell, a government organization that offers contract purchasing solutions. The financial terms of the supplier contract were not disclosed.
  • Sourcewell's cooperative purchasing program includes more than 400 competitively solicited contracts to government, education, and nonprofit entities.
  • Utilizing Sourcewell contracts, participating agencies can save time and money by capturing the collective buying power of more than 50,000 organizations.
  • Blink Charging expects the Sourcewell contract to provide new prospective clients for their products.
  • Price Action: BLNK shares are trading higher by 3.40% at $29.78 on the last check Tuesday.

