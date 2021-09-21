Why Globant's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) shares are trading higher after Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and raised its price target from $235 to $395.

Globant's stock is trading up 3.06% to a price of $322.69. The stock's volume is currently 122.28 thousand, which is roughly 35.09% of its recent 30-day volume average of 348.50 thousand.

The stock's 50-day moving average was $276.05 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $332.79 and fallen to a low of $165.5.

