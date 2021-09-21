DICK'S Sporting Goods Becomes Official Marketing Partner Of WNBA
- Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) has been named an Official Marketing Partner of the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) league beginning in 2021.
- With the new multi-year agreement, DICK'S Sporting Goods will become the Official Sporting Goods Retail Partner of the WNBA.
- The alliance will focus on the promotion of women's sports, youth participation, and player development.
- The company will carry a range of WNBA sports apparel and equipment in select locations throughout the U.S.
- Price Action: DKS shares are trading higher by 0.65% at $132.77 on the last check Tuesday.
