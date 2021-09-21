 Skip to main content

DICK'S Sporting Goods Becomes Official Marketing Partner Of WNBA
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 21, 2021 12:20pm   Comments
  • Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKShas been named an Official Marketing Partner of the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) league beginning in 2021.
  • With the new multi-year agreement, DICK'S Sporting Goods will become the Official Sporting Goods Retail Partner of the WNBA.
  • The alliance will focus on the promotion of women's sports, youth participation, and player development.
  • The company will carry a range of WNBA sports apparel and equipment in select locations throughout the U.S.
  • Price Action: DKS shares are trading higher by 0.65% at $132.77 on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews

