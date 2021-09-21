What's Going On With Helbiz And Amazon Today?

Helbiz Inc (NASDAQ: HLBZ) is trading higher after the company announced a partnership with Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN).

Helbiz announced an agreement with Amazon Italy to broadcast Helbiz Live contents and the entire Italian Serie B Championship on all devices and TVs equipped with Amazon Prime Video channels throughout Italy.

The company expects Helbiz Live to be available on Amazon Prime Video in the coming weeks.

"This partnership with Amazon represents a significant step for Helbiz Live and widens the range of sports-related content offered on Amazon Prime Video Channels,” said Matteo Mammì, CEO of Helbiz Media. “It will allow an alternative way of streaming exclusive Helbiz Live content, such as the Serie B championship."

HLBZ Price Action: Helbiz was halted for volatility during Tuesday's session.

The stock was up 174% at $39.34 at time of publication.