 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Facebook Declared Over $13B Spending On Platform Sanctity: Bloomberg
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 21, 2021 4:01pm   Comments
Share:
Facebook Declared Over $13B Spending On Platform Sanctity: Bloomberg
  • Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) claimed to have incurred over $13 billion on safety and security efforts since the 2016 U.S. election, Bloomberg reports.
  • The social media company has 40,000 workers, including contractors working on safety and security matters, focusing on content moderation. It had over 35,000 safety and security employees in October 2019.
  • Facebook's claims follow its struggles to combat issues, including inappropriate content or user behavior, Covid-19 misinformation, and illegal human trafficking triggering Senate inquiry.
  • Facebook said 3 million people use the global political ad library per month, and it rejected 3.5 million political ad submissions over the first six months of 2021 over inadequate information.
  • Price Action: FB shares traded higher by 0.66% at $357.94 on the last check Tuesday.
  • Photo by Anthony Quintano via Wikimedia

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FB)

Notable Facebook Insider Trades $28.71 Million In Company Stock
Facebook, Microsoft, Virgin Galactic Stocks Consolidate In Pattern: What To Watch For On The Break
Facebook's Big Money Trades Spotted
Worksport Makes the Impossible Possible: Green-Energy Microgrid Systems Power EV Trucking and Off-Grid Lifestyling
Wish Patch To Be Replaced On Lakers Jersey As Latter Signs $100M Deal With South Korea's Bibigo
7 Communication Services Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com