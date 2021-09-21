Facebook Declared Over $13B Spending On Platform Sanctity: Bloomberg
- Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) claimed to have incurred over $13 billion on safety and security efforts since the 2016 U.S. election, Bloomberg reports.
- The social media company has 40,000 workers, including contractors working on safety and security matters, focusing on content moderation. It had over 35,000 safety and security employees in October 2019.
- Facebook's claims follow its struggles to combat issues, including inappropriate content or user behavior, Covid-19 misinformation, and illegal human trafficking triggering Senate inquiry.
- Facebook said 3 million people use the global political ad library per month, and it rejected 3.5 million political ad submissions over the first six months of 2021 over inadequate information.
- Price Action: FB shares traded higher by 0.66% at $357.94 on the last check Tuesday.
- Photo by Anthony Quintano via Wikimedia
