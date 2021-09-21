 Skip to main content

Chipotle Adds Smoked Brisket To Its Menu
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 21, 2021 10:55am   Comments
Chipotle Adds Smoked Brisket To Its Menu

Is smoked brisket going to be the next big trend for grab-and-go eateries? Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) is betting on that hunch with the limited-edition release of smoked brisket in its U.S. and Canada restaurants.

What Happened: Chipotle tested a smoked brisket offering last fall at its eateries in Cincinnati and Sacramento and decided to pursue a national launch strategy based on the positive feedback.

The product includes smoked beef seasoned with Mexican spices including fire-roasted jalapenos and chipotle chili peppers, which is all hand-chopped and finished with a new brisket sauce made with smoky chili peppers.

"This isn't your standard brisket experience," said Chris Brandt, chief marketing officer. "We've created a differentiated Smoked Brisket recipe that is authentic to our menu and pairs flawlessly with our real ingredients."

Related Link: Stock Wars: Kroger Vs. Weis Markets

What Else Happened: The smoked brisket offering is the third new nationwide menu item introduced by Chipotle this year, following the limited-edition cilantro-lime cauliflower rice in January and the hand-crafted quesadilla, the brand's first new customizable entrée in 17 years, in March.

The smoked brisket item will be available starting Sept. 23. As a promotional push, Chipotle will waive the delivery fee on all smoked brisket orders via its app and website between Sept. 27 and Oct. 3, with a minimum order of $10 and maximum order of $200.

