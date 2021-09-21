 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

ThredUp To Open New 10M Item Distribution Center In Dallas Area
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 21, 2021 11:21am   Comments
Share:
ThredUp To Open New 10M Item Distribution Center In Dallas Area
  • Online resale platform ThredUp Inc (NASDAQ: TDUP) plans expansion of operations in Lancaster, Texas, in the Dallas-Forth Worth metroplex. The company will invest $70 million in capital for the new distribution center.
  • thredUP expects the new nearly 600,000 square foot facility located off I-35 and I-20 to likely be its largest and most automated distribution center.
  • The new facility is planned as thredUP's first four-level facility and will store up to 10 million items, more than doubling its total capacity to 16.5 million items across its network.
  • thredUP plans to begin processing items in the new distribution center in Q2 2022 with an initial capacity of 500,000 items.
  • Upon its opening, the new facility will employ 300 people with plans to employ 2,000 people total.
  • Price Action: TDUP shares traded higher by 3.32% at $19.11 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TDUP)

Analyzing ThredUp's Unusual Options Activity
ThredUp Reports Better-Than-Expected Q2 Earnings, Upbeat Outlook
7 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For August 10, 2021
Where ThredUp Stands With Analysts
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com