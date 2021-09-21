ThredUp To Open New 10M Item Distribution Center In Dallas Area
- Online resale platform ThredUp Inc (NASDAQ: TDUP) plans expansion of operations in Lancaster, Texas, in the Dallas-Forth Worth metroplex. The company will invest $70 million in capital for the new distribution center.
- thredUP expects the new nearly 600,000 square foot facility located off I-35 and I-20 to likely be its largest and most automated distribution center.
- The new facility is planned as thredUP's first four-level facility and will store up to 10 million items, more than doubling its total capacity to 16.5 million items across its network.
- thredUP plans to begin processing items in the new distribution center in Q2 2022 with an initial capacity of 500,000 items.
- Upon its opening, the new facility will employ 300 people with plans to employ 2,000 people total.
- Price Action: TDUP shares traded higher by 3.32% at $19.11 on the last check Tuesday.
