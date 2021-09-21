 Skip to main content

KAR Auction Withdraws FY21 Guidance As Chip Shortage Bites
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 21, 2021 7:13am   Comments
  • Wholesale used vehicle digital marketplace KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE: KAR) has withdrawn its previously provided financial outlook for fiscal 2021, citing continued disruption caused by the chip shortage and the lack of visibility into used vehicle volumes in its marketplaces.
  • The company expects Q3 Adjusted EBITDA of $95 million - $100 million.
  • KAR projects 2.6 million vehicles sold in FY21.
  • KAR also does not intend to provide Q4 expectations at this time due to the market uncertainty.
  • Price Action: KAR shares closed lower by 2.42% at $15.73 on Monday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Guidance Small Cap

