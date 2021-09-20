Atos, Johnson Controls Partner On Decarbonization Services
- Atos and Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE: JCI) announced a global partnership. The parties intend to help customers accelerate their journey to Net Zero by providing a set of end-to-end advisory services, digital and other key decarbonization capabilities.
- Atos and Johnson Controls plan to leverage each company's capabilities to help customers better assess, plan, manage, report and forecast the carbon performance of buildings.
- The collaboration will enable clients to gain a detailed initial understanding of their real estate energy usage and build a strategy to target energy reduction in line with their Net Zero ambitions.
- Price Action: JCI shares closed lower by 2.44% at $72.77 on Monday.
