Atos, Johnson Controls Partner On Decarbonization Services
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 20, 2021 3:58pm   Comments
  • Atos and Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE: JCIannounced a global partnership. The parties intend to help customers accelerate their journey to Net Zero by providing a set of end-to-end advisory services, digital and other key decarbonization capabilities.
  • Atos and Johnson Controls plan to leverage each company's capabilities to help customers better assess, plan, manage, report and forecast the carbon performance of buildings. 
  • The collaboration will enable clients to gain a detailed initial understanding of their real estate energy usage and build a strategy to target energy reduction in line with their Net Zero ambitions.
  • Price Action: JCI shares closed lower by 2.44% at $72.77 on Monday.

