Why FuelCell Shares Are Falling
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 20, 2021 3:22pm   Comments
Shares of several companies in the broader energy sector, including FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL), are trading lower in sympathy with the overall market as investors weigh continued concerns over COVID-19, the Feds two-day meeting and a sell off in Chinese equities.

FuelCell is also trading lower by 2.6% over the past five sessions in sympathy with the broader market, as stocks pull back following August strength.

FuelCell designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates and services fuel cell products that efficiently convert chemical energy in fuels into electricity through a series of chemical reactions. Geographically, the company generates a majority of its revenue from the United States followed by South Korea.

FuelCell is trading lower by 7.7% at $6.04. FuelCell has a 52-week high of $29.44 and a 52-week low of $1.58.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

