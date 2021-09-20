 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Edesa Biotech Shares Are Soaring Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 20, 2021 2:43pm   Comments
Share:
Why Edesa Biotech Shares Are Soaring Today

Edesa Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: EDSA) is surging higher Monday after the company announced positive Phase 2 data of its monoclonal antibody in hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Critically ill patients demonstrated a 68.5% reduction in the risk of dying when treated with EB05 over standard of care.

An independent Data and Safety Monitoring Board concluded that "a clinically important efficacy signal" was detected and that the study "met its objective." The DSMB recommended continuation of the study into a Phase 3 trial.

"The strong effect in reducing death in the most critically ill hospitalized patients who have been treated with systemic corticosteroids, including dexamethasone, and IL-6 inhibitors, shows the potential life-saving impact of this drug, irrespective of SARS-CoV-2 variant," said Par Nijhawan, CEO of Edesa Biotech.

Edesa Biotech is a biotechnology company focused on inflammatory and immune-related diseases. It is involved in exploring novel ways to treat these diseases.

EDSA Price Action: Edesa Biotech was halted for volatility during Monday's trading session. It is making new 52-week highs today. 

The stock was up 92.30% at $11.31 at time of publication.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EDSA)

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Tumbles 2.5%; BeyondSpring Shares Plunge
How To Play Edsa Biotech's Stock After 60% Surge
Edesa Biotech Stock Is Rallying After COVID-19 Antibody Data: What You Need To Know
Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Down 2%; Synlogic Shares Spike Higher
35 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Brooks Automation Divests Semiconductor Business For $3B
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Par Nijhawan why it's movingNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com