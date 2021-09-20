 Skip to main content

Why AMC Shares Are Falling
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 20, 2021 2:30pm   Comments
Why AMC Shares Are Falling

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) shares are trading lower amid overall market weakness as stocks across sectors fall on COVID-19 concerns and China weakness. Investors also await the Fed's two-day meeting beginning on Tuesday.

AMC is otherwise trading higher by 18% over the past month amid marked interest in the company by retail investors as well as by social media forums WallStreetBets and Superstonk.

AMC Entertainment Holdings is involved in the theatrical exhibition business. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens making it the largest theatre chain in the United States and internationally. 

AMC is trading lower by 9.3% at $40.07. AMC has a 52-week high of $72.62 and a 52-week low of $1.91.

 

