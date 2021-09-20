Why Wells Fargo Shares Are Falling

Shares of several companies in the broader global financial services sector, including Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC), are trading lower following a fall in Treasury yields. Investors are weighing continued concerns over COVID-19, the Federal Reserve's upcoming two-day meeting and a sell off in some Chinese equities.

Wells Fargo provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally.

Wells Fargo shares are trading lower by 2.3% at $45.41. Wells Fargo has a 52-week high of $51.41 and a 52-week low of $20.76.