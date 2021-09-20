Why Bank Of America Shares Are Falling

Shares of several companies in the broader global financial services sector, including Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) are trading lower following a fall in Treasury yields. Investors are weighing continued concerns over COVID-19, the Federal Reserve's upcoming two-day meeting and a sell off in some Chinese equities.

Bank of America provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide.

Bank of America shares are trading lower by 4.2% at $38.79. Bank of America has a 52-week high of $43.49 and a 52-week low of $22.95.