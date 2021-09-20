Why Verastem Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Verastem Inc (NASDAQ: VSTM) is trading higher Monday after the company announced updated investigator-sponsored Phase 1/2 FRAME study data of VS-6766 with defactinib in low-grade serous ovarian cancer showing "encouraging response rates and progression-free survival."

“The investigator-sponsored FRAME study, the initial results of which led the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to grant Breakthrough Therapy designation for the VS-6766 and defactinib combination in LGSOC, continues to be instrumental in providing the foundational data for safety, efficacy and durability in this novel combination for RAS pathway tumors,” said Brian Stuglik, CEO of Verastem Oncology.

“These data indicate that combining VS-6766 with defactinib results in promising response rates and median progression-free survival in patients who have already received MEK inhibitors," Stuglik added.

Verastem is a commercial-stage healthcare company focused on discovering and developing drugs to aid patients suffering from cancer.

VSTM Price Action: Verastem has traded as high as $4.93 and as low as $1.14 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 4.71% at $2.89 at time of publication.