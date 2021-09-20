 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Verastem Shares Are Trading Higher Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 20, 2021 12:07pm   Comments
Share:
Why Verastem Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Verastem Inc (NASDAQ: VSTM) is trading higher Monday after the company announced updated investigator-sponsored Phase 1/2 FRAME study data of VS-6766 with defactinib in low-grade serous ovarian cancer showing "encouraging response rates and progression-free survival."

“The investigator-sponsored FRAME study, the initial results of which led the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to grant Breakthrough Therapy designation for the VS-6766 and defactinib combination in LGSOC, continues to be instrumental in providing the foundational data for safety, efficacy and durability in this novel combination for RAS pathway tumors,” said Brian Stuglik, CEO of Verastem Oncology.

“These data indicate that combining VS-6766 with defactinib results in promising response rates and median progression-free survival in patients who have already received MEK inhibitors," Stuglik added. 

Verastem is a commercial-stage healthcare company focused on discovering and developing drugs to aid patients suffering from cancer.

VSTM Price Action: Verastem has traded as high as $4.93 and as low as $1.14 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 4.71% at $2.89 at time of publication.

 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (VSTM)

35 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
24 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
Verastem Shares Are Trading Higher On Encouraging Combo Therapy Data At ESMO Presentation
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Sept. 19-25): Incyte, Verrica FDA Decisions And Conference Presentations In The Spotlight
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Brian Stuglik why it's movingNews Penny Stocks Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com