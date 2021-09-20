AAR Bags $41M Contract From National Nuclear Security Administration
- AAR Corp. (NYSE: AIR) has secured a $41 million firm, fixed-price contract from the Department of Energy's (DOE) National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) for the conversion and delivery of a B737-700 aircraft modified into a "FlexCombi" configuration.
- The NNSA will increase its fleet size to support mission-critical activities to maintain the safety, security, and effectiveness of the United States' nuclear deterrent capacity.
- The FlexCombi configuration gives the NNSA the ability to quickly configure the aircraft between passenger and/or cargo modes, serving ever-evolving mission requirements.
- The company expects to commence the work immediately and complete it within twelve months.
- Price Action: AIR shares are trading lower by 1.69% at $31.405 on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.