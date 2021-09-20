DoorDash Introduces On-Demand Alcohol Delivery As NFL, Holiday Season Begins
- Customers can now order wine, beer, or spirits for on-demand delivery or pickup from thousands of restaurants, grocery stores, and retailers via the DoorDash Inc (NYSE: DASH) Marketplace across 20 states and the District of Columbia, Canada, and Australia.
- DoorDash has built an alcohol catalog including 30,000 SKUs available for purchase across thousands of retailers and restaurants nationally.
- With the DoubleDash launch, customers in select markets can now bundle alcohol with their restaurant meals on specific orders.
- The initiative is well-timed with the NFL and the upcoming holiday season.
- Price Action: DASH shares traded lower by 1.44% at $219.71 in the market session on the last check Monday.
