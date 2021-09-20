What's Up With Rockley Photonics Shares In Monday Premarket?
- Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE: RKLY) is on a volatile ride in the premarket session on Monday. The stock was trading higher, only to give up all the gains and trade in the red.
- On Friday, Rockley disclosed a 5.5% stake investment by Hengtong Optic-Electric International Co Ltd on September 17. The financial terms were not disclosed.
- BofA initiated coverage of the company and sees a 56.6% upside in the sensing products provider.
- Price Action: RKLY shares traded lower by 1.04% at $8.55 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingNews Small Cap Movers Tech Trading Ideas