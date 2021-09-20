 Skip to main content

What's Up With Rockley Photonics Shares In Monday Premarket?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 20, 2021 9:08am   Comments
  • Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE: RKLY) is on a volatile ride in the premarket session on Monday. The stock was trading higher, only to give up all the gains and trade in the red.
  • On Friday, Rockley disclosed a 5.5% stake investment by Hengtong Optic-Electric International Co Ltd on September 17. The financial terms were not disclosed.
  • BofA initiated coverage of the company and sees a 56.6% upside in the sensing products provider.
  • Price Action: RKLY shares traded lower by 1.04% at $8.55 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.

