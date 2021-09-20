 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Goodyear Plans To Raise €300M Via Debt Offering
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 20, 2021 8:38am   Comments
Share:
Goodyear Plans To Raise €300M Via Debt Offering
  • Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co’s (NASDAQ: GT) European subsidiary, Goodyear Europe B.V. (GEBV), has commenced a private offering of €300 million of senior notes due 2028.
  • The notes will be senior unsecured obligations of GEBV and will be guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by Goodyear and certain of its wholly-owned U.S. and Canadian subsidiaries.
  • GEBV intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to redeem in full its 3.75% Senior Notes due 2023 and for general corporate purposes.
  • Price Action: GT shares are trading lower by 2.65% at $16.53 in premarket on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GT)

Goodyear Partners With Plus On Autonomous Trucks
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Goodyear Tire & Rubber
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Invests Undisclosed Sum In EV Startup AmpUp
84 Biggest Movers From Friday
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Why Goodyear's Stock Is Racing Higher Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Offerings Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com