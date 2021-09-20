 Skip to main content

Amazon Launches Probe On Bribery Allegations In India
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 20, 2021 11:07am   Comments
Amazon Launches Probe On Bribery Allegations In India
  • Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) Amazon is probing if its legal representatives in India helped bribe government officials, TechCrunch reports as per the Morning Context reports.
  • The investigation follows a whistleblower's complaint, citing unnamed sources and not identifying the government officials.
  • Amazon stressed its zero tolerance for corruption and assured thorough investigation on every allegation, Bloomberg reports. It has placed senior corporate counsel Rahul Sundaram on leave.
  • India is a significant market for Amazon as it has invested over $6.5 billion in its Indian operations. However, it has also caught the ire of the Indian regulators from time to time.
  • Indian regulatory watchdog has previously accused Amazon of favoring big sellers and circumventing India's foreign investment rules. 
  • Price Action: AMZN shares traded lower by 3% at $3,358.81 in the market session on the last check Monday.

