Why Thermo Fisher Shares Are Trading Higher Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 17, 2021 4:02pm   Comments
Why Thermo Fisher Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE: TMO) is trading higher Friday after the company issued full-year 2022 financial guidance above analyst estimates.

Thermo Fisher expects full-year 2022 earnings of $21.16 per share versus the estimate of $19.68 per share. The company expects full-year 2022 revenue to be $40.3 billion versus the estimate of $34.29 billion. 

Thermo Fisher sells scientific instruments and laboratory equipment, diagnostics consumables and life science reagents.

TMO Price Action: Thermo Fisher has traded as low as $412.80 over a 52-week period. It's making a new 52-week high in trading today.

The stock was up 6.68% at $597.83 at time of publication.

