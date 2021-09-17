Why Thermo Fisher Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE: TMO) is trading higher Friday after the company issued full-year 2022 financial guidance above analyst estimates.

Thermo Fisher expects full-year 2022 earnings of $21.16 per share versus the estimate of $19.68 per share. The company expects full-year 2022 revenue to be $40.3 billion versus the estimate of $34.29 billion.

Thermo Fisher sells scientific instruments and laboratory equipment, diagnostics consumables and life science reagents.

TMO Price Action: Thermo Fisher has traded as low as $412.80 over a 52-week period. It's making a new 52-week high in trading today.

The stock was up 6.68% at $597.83 at time of publication.