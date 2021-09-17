Dixie Group Sells AtlasMasland Commercial Business For $27.5M
- Dixie Group Inc (NASDAQ: DXYN) has sold its AtlasMasland commercial business to Mannington Mills Inc in a transaction valued at $27.5 million.
- The assets sold include inventory, specific machinery and equipment used exclusively in the Commercial Business, and related intellectual property.
- Dixie Group retained the Commercial Business' cash deposits, all accounts receivable, certain inventory and equipment, and the Atmore and Saraland facilities.
- The company plans to use the funds received through the deal to lower debt by approximately $20 million and increase borrowing availability.
- Dixie Group expects the favorable impact from the sale to help offset the effect on its financial statements of raw material cost increases experienced throughout the year.
- For the first 11 weeks of Q3, the company's residential sales and orders are up more than 25% from the same period of a year ago.
- Price Action: DXYN shares are trading lower by 3.51% at $5.22 on the last check Friday.
