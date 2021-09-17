 Skip to main content

Dixie Group Sells AtlasMasland Commercial Business For $27.5M
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 17, 2021 3:28pm   Comments
  • Dixie Group Inc (NASDAQ: DXYNhas sold its AtlasMasland commercial business to Mannington Mills Inc in a transaction valued at $27.5 million.
  • The assets sold include inventory, specific machinery and equipment used exclusively in the Commercial Business, and related intellectual property.
  • Dixie Group retained the Commercial Business' cash deposits, all accounts receivable, certain inventory and equipment, and the Atmore and Saraland facilities.
  • The company plans to use the funds received through the deal to lower debt by approximately $20 million and increase borrowing availability.
  • Dixie Group expects the favorable impact from the sale to help offset the effect on its financial statements of raw material cost increases experienced throughout the year. 
  • For the first 11 weeks of Q3, the company's residential sales and orders are up more than 25% from the same period of a year ago.
  • Price Action: DXYN shares are trading lower by 3.51% at $5.22 on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Movers Trading Ideas

