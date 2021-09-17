 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Dada Nexus Launches Smart Delivery SaaS System
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 17, 2021 3:18pm   Comments
Share:
Dada Nexus Launches Smart Delivery SaaS System
  • On-demand delivery and retail platform Dada Nexus Ltd (NASDAQ: DADAannounced the launch of its open digital logistics platform, Dada Smart Delivery SaaS System.
  • The platform is based on Dada Now's Smart Logistics System and Big Data Platform, providing integrated delivery solutions, including operation platform, merchant, and rider application.
  • More than 100 merchants that operate proprietary delivery teams or need delivery services have adopted this system to match their omnichannel orders, manage delivery capacity, and dispatch orders, the company said.
  • Price Action: DADA shares are trading lower by 0.05% at $21.84 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DADA)

Why Dada Nexus Shares Are Trading Higher Today
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
72 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
45 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com