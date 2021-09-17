Dada Nexus Launches Smart Delivery SaaS System
- On-demand delivery and retail platform Dada Nexus Ltd (NASDAQ: DADA) announced the launch of its open digital logistics platform, Dada Smart Delivery SaaS System.
- The platform is based on Dada Now's Smart Logistics System and Big Data Platform, providing integrated delivery solutions, including operation platform, merchant, and rider application.
- More than 100 merchants that operate proprietary delivery teams or need delivery services have adopted this system to match their omnichannel orders, manage delivery capacity, and dispatch orders, the company said.
- Price Action: DADA shares are trading lower by 0.05% at $21.84 on the last check Friday.
