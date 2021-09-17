Baidu-Backed DeepWay Showcases Heavy-Duty Truck To Automate Road Freight
- Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) backed DeepWay introduced smart new energy heavy-duty truck Xingtu, touted as a "robot truck."
- The truck has a computing power of over 500 TOPS and ultra-long-distance sensing capabilities of over 1 kilometer.
- Xingtu is powered by Baidu's AI technology stack and the Baidu Apollo autonomous driving platform.
- The first generation of Xingtu will enable L3 self-driving on high-speed freight routes and achieve L4 capabilities on these same routes between 2024 and 2026.
- The truck marks Baidu's entry into the multi-trillion global freight market.
- DeepWay is a joint venture company created by Baidu and Lionbridge in 2020.
