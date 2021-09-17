 Skip to main content

Baidu-Backed DeepWay Showcases Heavy-Duty Truck To Automate Road Freight
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 17, 2021 10:00am   Comments
Baidu-Backed DeepWay Showcases Heavy-Duty Truck To Automate Road Freight
  • Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) backed DeepWay introduced smart new energy heavy-duty truck Xingtu, touted as a "robot truck."
  • The truck has a computing power of over 500 TOPS and ultra-long-distance sensing capabilities of over 1 kilometer. 
  • Xingtu is powered by Baidu's AI technology stack and the Baidu Apollo autonomous driving platform.
  • The first generation of Xingtu will enable L3 self-driving on high-speed freight routes and achieve L4 capabilities on these same routes between 2024 and 2026.
  • The truck marks Baidu's entry into the multi-trillion global freight market.
  • DeepWay is a joint venture company created by Baidu and Lionbridge in 2020.
  • Price Action: BIDU shares traded higher by 1.80% at $162.43 on the last check Friday.

