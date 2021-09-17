Xponential Fitness Unveils Upgraded Production Studio
- Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE: XPOF) has announced the debut of its upgraded production studio, XSTUDIO, to elevate its GO fitness streaming platform.
- The studio is a 70-by-14-foot LED wall that creates an augmented reality experience for GO users at home.
- The new technology enables the GO team to deliver immersive, studio-like experiences across nine brands including, Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, AKT, Rumble, and STRIDE.
- The streaming platform Xponential GO was officially launched in March 2020 and has over 25 XPROs or instructors.
- GO classes range from 10 to 90 minutes in length and encompass all fitness levels, from beginner to advanced.
- Price Action: XPOF shares closed higher by 4.91% at $12.19 on Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.