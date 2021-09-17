 Skip to main content

Xponential Fitness Unveils Upgraded Production Studio
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 17, 2021 6:29am   Comments
  • Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE: XPOFhas announced the debut of its upgraded production studio, XSTUDIO, to elevate its GO fitness streaming platform.
  • The studio is a 70-by-14-foot LED wall that creates an augmented reality experience for GO users at home.
  • The new technology enables the GO team to deliver immersive, studio-like experiences across nine brands including, Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, AKT, Rumble, and STRIDE.
  • The streaming platform Xponential GO was officially launched in March 2020 and has over 25 XPROs or instructors.
  • GO classes range from 10 to 90 minutes in length and encompass all fitness levels, from beginner to advanced. 
  • Price Action: XPOF shares closed higher by 4.91% at $12.19 on Thursday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap

