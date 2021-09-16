Why Avis Budget's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) shares are trading higher after B of A securities upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and raised its price target from $90 to $125.

Avis Budget Group stock is trading up 10.51% to a price of $99.46. Thursday the stock has been traded at a volume of 3.02 million, about 161.08% of its recent 30-day volume average of 1.87 million.

The 50-day moving average price of Avis Budget Gr's stock was $84.49 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $97.16 and a low of $25.54 in the past 52 weeks.

