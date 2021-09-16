 Skip to main content

Caesars Entertainment To Be Sports Betting Partner Of Indianapolis Colts
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 16, 2021 3:21pm   Comments
  • Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: CZR) and The Indianapolis Colts announced a partnership making Caesars Sportsbook a sports betting partner and the official casino partner of the team.
  • The new multi-year agreement expands upon the existing Colts-Caesars partnerships with Harrah's Hoosier Park Racing & Casino and Indiana Grand Racing & Casino.
  • As part of the expansion, the newly-launched Caesars Sportsbook will receive additional marketing and sponsorship assets.
  • Caesars will receive naming rights for Lucas Oil Stadium's South Gate, the opening of a Caesars Sportsbook Lounge at the former Blue Room at Lucas Oil Stadium, and Caesars Sportsbook's sponsorship of the free-to-play "Pick 6" predictor game on the Colts Mobile App.
  • Price Action: CZR shares are trading higher by 1.33% at $108.76 on the last check Thursday.

