Caesars Entertainment To Be Sports Betting Partner Of Indianapolis Colts
- Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: CZR) and The Indianapolis Colts announced a partnership making Caesars Sportsbook a sports betting partner and the official casino partner of the team.
- The new multi-year agreement expands upon the existing Colts-Caesars partnerships with Harrah's Hoosier Park Racing & Casino and Indiana Grand Racing & Casino.
- As part of the expansion, the newly-launched Caesars Sportsbook will receive additional marketing and sponsorship assets.
- Caesars will receive naming rights for Lucas Oil Stadium's South Gate, the opening of a Caesars Sportsbook Lounge at the former Blue Room at Lucas Oil Stadium, and Caesars Sportsbook's sponsorship of the free-to-play "Pick 6" predictor game on the Colts Mobile App.
- Price Action: CZR shares are trading higher by 1.33% at $108.76 on the last check Thursday.
