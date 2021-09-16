 Skip to main content

Autograph Inks Deal With SLAM To Create Digital-Collectible Content On DraftKings Marketplace
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 16, 2021 3:05pm   Comments
  • NFT platform Autograph, co-founded by Tom Brady, has announced a deal with basketball brand SLAM to create and distribute digital-collectible content on DraftKings Marketplace of DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG).
  • As a launch partner for their basketball vertical, Autograph users will access SLAM's 300-plus cover archive dating back to 1994.
  • SLAM will be a launch partner for Autograph's basketball vertical with magazine covers that features several players.
  • Launched in August 2021, DraftKings Marketplace is a digital collectibles ecosystem designed for mainstream accessibility that offers curated NFT drops and supports secondary-market transactions.
  • Price Action: DKNG shares are trading lower by 0.12 at $59.77 on the last check Thursday.

