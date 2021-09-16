Del Taco Restaurants Unveils New Rewards App
- Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ: TACO) has introduced its new loyalty app, Del Yeah! Rewards, in partnership with Cheetah Digital.
- The new app will offer a reward platform where guests can earn more free food, experiences, and level up in the app's new tiered system.
- The new Del Yeah! Rewards program features four tiers that unlock offers, rewards, and experiences, which increase along with usage of the app. The rewards tiers include Queso, Scorcho, Inferno, and Epic.
- Depending on the rewards tier they are in, Del Yeah! Rewards members earn 8-12 points per dollar spent.
- Price Action: TACO shares are trading higher by 0.60% at $8.45 on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.