 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Del Taco Restaurants Unveils New Rewards App
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 16, 2021 1:53pm   Comments
Share:
Del Taco Restaurants Unveils New Rewards App
  • Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ: TACO) has introduced its new loyalty app, Del Yeah! Rewards, in partnership with Cheetah Digital.
  • The new app will offer a reward platform where guests can earn more free food, experiences, and level up in the app's new tiered system. 
  • The new Del Yeah! Rewards program features four tiers that unlock offers, rewards, and experiences, which increase along with usage of the app. The rewards tiers include Queso, Scorcho, Inferno, and Epic.
  • Depending on the rewards tier they are in, Del Yeah! Rewards members earn 8-12 points per dollar spent. 
  • Price Action: TACO shares are trading higher by 0.60% at $8.45 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TACO)

Del Taco Signs Franchise Development Agreement In Virginia
Recap: Del Taco Restaurants Q2 Earnings
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For July 22, 2021
A Preview Of Del Taco Restaurants's Earnings
Del Taco Restaurants Signs Franchise Partnership With Consolidated Taco Holdings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com