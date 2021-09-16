Alkaline Water Eyes E-Commerce Expansion
- Alkaline Water Company Inc (NASDAQ: WTER) has entered into an agreement with an E-Commerce agency specializing in managing retailers' digital marketplaces.
- The partnership will be managed by Alkaline Water's new Director of E-Commerce, Chris Pitman.
- In his new role at Alkaline88, Pitman will manage overall strategy, on-platform marketing and advertising, e-commerce specific content and optimization, and supply chain efficiency.
- Alkaline Water cited an eMarketer report that food and beverage was by far the fastest-growing e-commerce category in the U.S. in 2020 and forecasts 151.5 million U.S. digital grocery buyers by 2024 vs. 92.3 million in 2019.
- Price Action: WTER shares are trading lower by 4.27% at $1.57 on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks