Why Rush Street Interactive Shares Are Moving Higher Again Today

Rush Street Interactive Inc (NYSE: RSI) is trading higher Thursday on above-average volume as investors focus on trader Will Meade's commentary on the stock via Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR).

The average session volume is about 1.5 million over a 100-day period. The daily trading volume had already exceeded 5 million at publication time.

Meade highlighted a Sept. 15 Action Network article suggesting Fanatics is expected to close on a deal to buy a sportsbook operation. "Sources say RSI is in the lead for the rights to ESPN’s name in gambling," the article states.

Meade thinks Rush Street Interactive would be worth $24 or $25 per share on a buyout and $40 per share if it gets the ESPN deal.

So in summary $RSI could be acquired by Fanatics (likely soon)

And $RSI is in the lead for the rights to ESPN’s name in gambling.

Based on previous takeover multiples of $SCR $GNOG

I think $RSI is worth $24-$25 on a buyout

If they get ESPN deal $40 — Will Meade (@realwillmeade) September 15, 2021

Rush Street Interactive Inc is an online gaming and entertainment company that focuses primarily on online casino and online sports betting in the U.S. and Latin American markets.

RSI Price Action: Rush Street Interactive has traded as high as $26.55 and as low as $9.47 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 9.3% at $18.38 at time of publication.

Photo: Henryk Niestrój from Pixabay.